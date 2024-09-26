Liam Finn on way to Super League as Halifax Panthers departure confirmed

Liam Finn's Halifax Panthers exit has been confirmed ahead of his expected move to Super League with Huddersfield Giants.

The 40-year-old will leave hometown club Halifax after just one campaign as head coach to become Luke Robinson's number two at the John Smith's Stadium.

Finn guided Dewsbury Rams to promotion in 2023 to earn the League One Coach of the Year award but it has been a season of struggle for the Panthers amid their financial difficulties.

"It's a bittersweet moment for me to leave my role as head coach of Halifax Panthers," said Finn, whose side confirmed their Championship survival on the penultimate weekend with a derby win over Bradford Bulls.

"I am proud of having held this role and whilst this season has been a tough one in many aspects both on and off the field, I am proud of the playing group who have finished the season strongly when everything seemed to be going against them.

"My decision was a very difficult decision to make but ultimately the timing of it was a deciding factor and after speaking to my family, I had to take the emotion out of it and be realistic that the opportunity and security was too good to turn down.

"I've loved being coach of my hometown team. My only wish that it was a far more successful season but that’s sport and you take the rough with the smooth. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and I wish everyone at the club good luck for the future."

Halifax CEO Damian Clayton has acknowledged that Finn was hamstrung by long-term injuries to key players.

Liam Finn is set for a Super League move. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Finn will take charge of Fax for the final time in Sunday's away clash with Whitehaven.

"Liam has had to manage without some of our most important players for extended periods and that made the season far tougher than anyone anticipated," said Clayton. "Despite these obstacles, his commitment to the club never faltered.

"Liam approached us with his aspirations to speak with a Super League team and we fully supported him in that process. It was important to help him pursue his career goals while recognising the understanding he showed of the club's current challenges.

