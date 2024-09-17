Liam Sutcliffe released by Hull FC as exodus continues in nightmare season

Liam Sutcliffe will join the exodus of players from Hull FC after being included on the club's released list.

The former Leeds Rhinos utility back has scored 11 tries in 39 games in his two seasons with the Black and Whites.

Sutcliffe signed a three-year deal but has been granted an early release to take up an opportunity with another Super League club, with Huddersfield Giants his destination according to Love Rugby League.

Hull have already confirmed the departures of long-serving duo Danny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave.

Liam Sutcliffe is set to leave Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Houghton is preparing to retire after Hull's final game of the season against Catalans Dragons on Saturday but Tuimavave has declared his intention to play on, although he has yet to find a new club.

Jake Trueman is also on his way out after signing for Wakefield Trinity, together with Mitieli Vulikijapani and Charlie Severs.

Young squad members Sully Medforth, Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson and Macca Harman have also been released.

Tex Hoy, Darnell McIntosh, Nu Brown, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, Joe Cator, Cam Scott, Jack Brown and Damel Diakhate have all left the MKM Stadium since the start of 2024.