Liam Watts leaves Castleford Tigers after 'honest conversation' with Danny McGuire

Liam Watts has left Castleford Tigers by mutual consent just two games into the Super League season.

The veteran forward has not featured for Danny McGuire's side since the Challenge Cup loss to Bradford Bulls at the start of this month.

After featuring for the reserves last week, Watts has now ended his long association with the club.

The departure of Watts gives the Tigers more wiggle room in the recruitment market as they look to bolster their pack.

"I sat with Wattsy and we had a really honest discussion about what he wants and what I need at the club going forwards and we agreed the time was right for him to pursue other avenues, both on and off the pitch," said McGuire.

"He is a great pro and has been a great servant to Cas. We wish him well with the next stage of his career and what comes next.”

Watts played 148 games across two spells with Castleford, initially making his professional debut for his hometown club in 2007.

"I've enjoyed my time at Cas," said the former Hull KR and Hull FC front-rower.

Liam Watts has ended his long association with Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's my hometown club so it will always be in my heart and there are no hard feelings. I wish Magsy and the boys well.

"We sat down and had an honest conversation about the future and what works best for both parties and have both agreed that the best thing for me and my career is to seek a new challenge.