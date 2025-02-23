Ligi Sao injury fear as Hull FC boss demands more in defeat by champions Wigan Warriors
The hosts were not short of determination but their failure to make the most of some big moments helped the visitors ease away to claim their comprehensive victory.
“We were playing against some really freakish players tonight and we had to be at our best physically and technically, and unfortunately we were nowhere near that,” said Cartwright.
“It looked like we were hanging on all game. There were a couple of turning points in the first half where we could have built some pressure, but they are key moments in the game and you’ve got to nail them.
“It was a great crowd and a great atmosphere tonight, and they saw a bit of fight at different stages, but the scoreline wasn’t good enough and we’ve got to do better.”
Cartwright’s woes were increased by the loss of Ligi Sao, who was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half and is expected to be ruled out for a number of weeks.
Sao appeared to fall awkwardly in a tackle and Cartwright added: “It didn’t look good when he went down the way he did. He’ll get scans tomorrow and it wasn’t pretty.”