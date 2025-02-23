Ligi Sao injury fear as Hull FC boss demands more in defeat by champions Wigan Warriors

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright admitted his side fell short of giving themselves a chance to back up last week’s encouraging win over Catalans as they fell to a 46-4 defeat at champions Wigan on Friday.

The hosts were not short of determination but their failure to make the most of some big moments helped the visitors ease away to claim their comprehensive victory.

“We were playing against some really freakish players tonight and we had to be at our best physically and technically, and unfortunately we were nowhere near that,” said Cartwright.

“It looked like we were hanging on all game. There were a couple of turning points in the first half where we could have built some pressure, but they are key moments in the game and you’ve got to nail them.

Tom Briscoe reacts after Hull FC are beaten by Wigan (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“It was a great crowd and a great atmosphere tonight, and they saw a bit of fight at different stages, but the scoreline wasn’t good enough and we’ve got to do better.”

Cartwright’s woes were increased by the loss of Ligi Sao, who was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half and is expected to be ruled out for a number of weeks.