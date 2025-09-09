Ligi Sao out to repay Hull FC loyalty after landing new deal

Hull FC have shown their faith in long-serving forward Ligi Sao by awarding him a one-year contract extension.

The Samoa forward suffered a season-ending knee injury in round two, casting doubt over his future in the final year of his existing deal.

However, Sao has now been given an opportunity to revive his career at the MKM Stadium.

"I'm grateful to Hull FC for the opportunity to represent this great club for another year in 2026," he said.

"I'm also eternally grateful to all of the medical and backroom staff for the support they have given me on my rehab journey this year.

"My team-mates, Carty (John Cartwright) and all of the coaching staff have stood by me all of the way and I can't wait to get back out there with the troops in 2026."

Sao, who represented Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Whites since 2020.

The 32-year-old joins the likes of Aidan Sezer and Herman Ese'ese in committing his future to the club.

Ligi Sao saw his season wiped out by injury but has the chance to rebuild at Hull next year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis said: "We're absolutely delighted to retain Ligi's services for another year - a player who totally understands the club and what it means to represent Hull FC.

"This season hasn't panned out the way Ligi wanted it to but I have seen first hand his desire and determination to return to full fitness bigger, better and stronger - and on that basis I believe he will be a key asset in our pack next season.