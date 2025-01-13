'Lived out my childhood dream': Former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR half-back calls time on career
The 35-year-old, who also represented Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and York Knights, made 247 career appearances and kicked his 500th goal during the 2024 season. He also scored 85 tries.
Ellis played for Castleford in the 2014 Challenge Cup final and was part of the Hull KR side that earned promotion to Super League in 2017.
The playmaker bows out a League One title winner with Oldham.
"Today I am calling time on my rugby career," wrote Ellis on Instagram. "For the past 15 years I am proud to say I have lived out my childhood dream.
"I will be forever proud to have played in a Challenge Cup final at Wembley, travelling to Australia with St Helens and England academy, getting promoted with Hull KR, winning the Northern Rail Cup final with Leigh and just had some of the best times of my life and memories playing rugby.
"Looking forward to the next chapter of my life and spending every day with my beautiful wife and kids. Hopefully I can guide my babies towards their own dreams in the future! Signing out."
