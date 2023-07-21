Willie Peters is convinced the future is bright for Hull KR regardless of the outcome of Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

Rovers have made significant strides since finishing bottom of Super League in 2020, reaching the play-off semi-finals the following season before falling at the last-four stage of the Challenge Cup last year.

Peters, who replaced Tony Smith in the off-season, is enjoying the journey as the Robins look to take the next step this weekend.

"I'm loving my time here," said Peters ahead of the Headingley date with his former club.

"The rollercoaster of the year is challenging for everybody but I'm living my dream being a head coach, especially of a club like KR.

"We're not anywhere near where we want to be but are certainly getting there. Last Friday's performance shows we are growing as a club. People were writing us off after starting the season well but we've had plenty of adversity.

"When you close the gap between your best and worst performances, that's when you have true success.

"Off the field, there's so much positivity with a new board who are winners in their own right and want that from their team.

Willie Peters is loving life at Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's a privilege to be part of a semi-final against one of the best teams in the comp's history."

Rovers have an ace up their sleeve in recent arrival Brad Schneider, who announced himself to the English game with a try, an assist and the winning drop goal in the victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Peters is backing the Australian half-back to deal with anything the cup holders throw at him.

"We wanted him to kick the field goal because he had control of the game and is very calm," said Peters.

Willie Peters, left, saw Brad Schneider, right, make an immediate impact last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He trained with us all week and seemed like he'd been there for a long period of time. He's got an old head on his shoulders.

"There's no doubt that teams will game plan now they know what he's about. Being a half, you've always got a high responsibility but I thought he handled himself extremely well, obviously icing that field goal."

Last week’s golden-point triumph at Headingley was the ideal preparation for the Robins after a stuttering run of form that brought just two wins in seven matches.

Peters felt Rovers got back to doing what they do best by nailing the effort areas.

"It was massive for us regardless of the game we've got this week,” he said.

"Losing becomes a habit and we lost a few games in a row. We've certainly gone through a lot of adversity with players in and out so it gives the team the belief that it doesn't matter who is in, we can still beat the bigger teams.