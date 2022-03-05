Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils: Giants’ Tui Lolohea expecting a quick response against his former club

TUI LOLOHEA is expecting a reaction from his former club Salford Red Devils tomorrow, but says Huddersfield Giants are thinking on the same lines.

Both teams, who meet at John Smith’s Stadium, suffered their first defeat of the season last week, Salford losing to Hull and Giants being beaten at Wigan Warriors.

Lolohea played in two major finals during three seasons with Salford and believes the visitors will have a point to prove, but says Giants need to respond if they are to challenge the leading sides this term.

Setback: Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea scores in last week's defeat by Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“I am still in touch with some of the boys,” he said of his previous club.

“I have made some friends there so it will be interesting; there has been some good banter, but we are more focused on what we can control.

“It is more about us.

“They won their first two games, but took a beating last week and I am sure they’ll be looking to bounce back and prove something, but it is massive for us.

“If we want to be a top four team, we have to bounce back this weekend with a win.”

Lolohea believes Giants have had a “positive” start to the season, but accepts they need to improve today.

“We had a bump last weekend, but we’re not going to win every game,” he conceded.

“As long as we learn from our mistakes, we can hopefully change things this weekend.

“I think we lost [last week’s] game ourselves.

“We were a bit off on our attack, we were giving penalties away and they made the most of their opportunities near our tryline, which is disappointing.”