London Broncos seek legal advice after Herman Ese'ese verbal abuse charge 'unequivocally withdrawn'

London Broncos are seeking legal advice after the charge of verbal abuse issued to Hull FC forward Herman Ese'ese was "unequivocally withdrawn" by the Rugby Football League.

Ese'ese was due to face a tribunal this evening on a grade F charge, which carries a minimum suspension of six matches if found guilty, following an accusation from a Broncos player.

However, an enhanced recording has been produced that clears the New Zealander of any wrongdoing.

London will continue to back the unnamed player as they explore their options.

"The club is now processing the information provided to them and how the RFL came to this decision and is seeking legal advice," read a statement from the Broncos.

"We stand behind our player and fully support him and his welfare. As a club, we support equality, diversity and inclusion."

Ese'ese had been accused of "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable language and/or behaviour".

The 29-year-old has expressed his "overwhelming relief" after being exonerated via a joint statement released by the club and the RFL.

Herman Ese'ese is free to face Huddersfield on Friday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Herman Ese'ese of Hull FC will no longer face an operational rules tribunal, as had been stated last week, following the submission of further evidence to the RFL's match review panel which has led to the charge of verbal abuse in a Betfred Super League fixture against London Broncos on May 12 being unequivocally withdrawn," it read.

"The RFL is happy to correct the record and ensure that it is publicly acknowledged that Herman is not guilty of any offence. The new evidence includes an enhanced recording which has been prepared by a specialist sound engineer using the referee’s microphone. This evidence is compelling and contradicts the basis of the original allegations.

"The RFL has conveyed sympathy to the player and his club for the public nature of this process over the last two weeks – although it believes that all parties and the match review panel have acted in good faith at all times. The RFL is grateful to Hull FC for recognising the need to investigate serious complaints.

