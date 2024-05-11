Hull FC interim head coach Simon Grix has acknowledged the importance of Sunday's trip to London Broncos but is not treating it as a "mini Grand Final".

The Black and Whites have left themselves in danger of a straight shootout with London to avoid the wooden spoon.

Hull are only above the winless Broncos by virtue of their last-gasp victory over the capital club at the MKM Stadium in early March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend's return fixture offers the Airlie Birds the chance to pull clear of London but Grix knows his new-look side must improve on their display on home soil.

"There are definitely lessons in it," said Grix, who is set to hand a debut to on-loan Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan.

"We turned over the ball very cheaply. People can play it down and say they're bottom of the league but they're very good with the ball. They certainly won't beat themselves.

"I don't think they've changed a great deal in terms of how they're going about their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've changed quite a bit with different personnel and the way we're trying to do things, so it's one similar team and one very different team.

Simon Grix is hoping this is the week for his first win as interim Hull boss. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We kind of know what to expect from them and will prepare as best we can for it – but we don't want to turn this into a mini Grand Final. We understand it's an important one to win but we're preparing as if it's any other game."

Hull have lost eight straight matches since their sole success against London but have improved in recent outings.

Grix has stressed it is now time to take the next step and secure a much-needed win.

"Our effort has been better in games," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites have shown more fight in recent weeks. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We were trying early in the season, don't get me wrong, but I think we've been able to hang in there longer and have got a bit of confidence from doing that.

"Each week so far has been a step forward but being happy with your effort every week wears thin after a while if you're still losing.