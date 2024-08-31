Brad Arthur has warned Leeds Rhinos to arrive at London Broncos with the right attitude to avoid a banana skin that could end their Super League play-off hopes.

The Rhinos are within striking distance of the top six with four rounds remaining but Arthur's men cannot afford a slip-up against basement side London on Sunday.

Arthur is wary of the plucky Broncos, who have underlined their progress with wins over Catalans Dragons and Hull FC in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These are the hardest games to win – the ones that really rely on your attitude being spot on," said the Australian.

"You’ve got to give these guys credit. I have been watching a fair bit of them and their effort is through the roof. They try hard and you’ve got to play for a full 80 minutes to beat them.

"Leeds were very lucky to get away with that win (17-16 in the last meeting). The boys are well aware of that and they are going to treat this game and the opposition with the respect they deserve."

The Rhinos have claimed timely wins to keep their season alive since Arthur's arrival in July – most recently against Catalans last week – but failed to back them up on the previous two occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur is hoping the improved performances translate to consistent results, starting with securing back-to-back wins for the first time on his watch this weekend.

Brad Arthur is chasing back-to-back wins for the first time as Leeds boss. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"For the six weeks I am certainly happy with the level of consistency around their effort and the way they’ve tried to play," he said.

"We lost by six points against Salford and had 12 men for 20 minutes. Warrington, I thought we did a really good job but the sin-bins cost us as well and against Hull KR we were in front with six minutes to go.

“The consistency around performances for the six weeks, I am reasonably happy with that. In terms of the actual result, that’s a different story."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur is chasing a repeat performance from half-back pairing Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley after they steered Leeds to victory over Catalans, only from the start this week.

Leeds claimed a much-needed win against Catalans last week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The attitude was good but we didn’t construct our game plan good enough in the first half," he said.