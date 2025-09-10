Jordan Lane is ready to take himself out of his comfort zone after swapping Hull FC for Castleford Tigers.

The long-serving Hull forward will join the Tigers on a four-year deal at the end of the season.

Lane has scored 19 tries in 161 appearances for his hometown club since 2018 but felt the time was right to move on.

"It was a tough decision but ultimately I feel like this is the best move for me at this stage of my career," he said.

"I'm almost 28 now and a move away from Hull will help me test myself in a different environment during the next stage of my career.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh challenge and really excited to be joining Cas next year, especially with the appointment of Ryan Carr.

"The club have made some great signings for next year and I can't wait to get down and see what we can achieve as a collective."

Lane becomes Castleford's fifth confirmed addition for 2026 following the signings of Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei.

Jordan Lane is on his way to Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Director of rugby Chris Chester said: "I'm delighted with the signing of Jordan Lane.

"Jordan is a player I have admired for a long time. He's a high-energy player who leads with his actions on the field and is also a very good leader off it.