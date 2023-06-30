Rohan Smith has stressed that Leeds Rhinos are still committed to striking a deal with Blake Austin after the half-back starred in the win at Warrington Wolves.

The two parties have yet to come to an agreement on the terms of a new contract for Austin, with the Australian reportedly chasing a two-year deal and Leeds only offering a 12-month extension.

Austin is exploring his options on the open market but made it clear after the game against Warrington that his preference is to stay at Headingley, saying "hopefully we'll get something sorted".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing Austin pick up the man of the match award for the second week running, Smith was coy about the playmaker's future.

Asked whether Austin was putting forward a strong case for a new contract on his terms, the Rhinos boss replied: "Blake has put a case forward all season.

"Recruitment and retention are always big decisions. It's important for both parties to find the right timing.

"Blake has played well the last couple of weeks and so has the team. Those decisions are always difficult and we'll keep working through them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin has made 39 appearances in his 18 months as a Leeds player, scoring five tries.

Blake Austin is hitting form at the right time for the Rhinos. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The former Warrington star ranks fifth for assists in Super League this year, with only Jack Welsby, Lachlan Lam, Harry Smith and team-mate Richie Myler bettering his 14 so far.

Smith has not given up hope of coming to an agreement with Austin but says it is a complex situation.

"I wouldn't say I'm a positive or negative guy," added Smith. "I'm somewhere in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Blake is still well and truly in our thoughts but there are lots of pieces to the puzzle that have to fit. It has to be the right terms and conditions for both parties.

Sam Walters celebrates scoring the Rhinos' first try. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)