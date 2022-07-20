Louis Senior heads back to Huddersfield Giants after failing to feature for Hull KR

Senior linked up with the Robins two weeks ago, initially on loan before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

However, the outside back did not feature against Hull FC or Wakefield Trinity and is now heading back to his parent club, meaning he must wait until 2023 for his Rovers debut.

Huddersfield were forced to act after losing McGillvary to a knee injury in the defeat against St Helens.

The Giants have yet to determine the full extent of the issue but Ian Watson feared the worst in the aftermath of the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.