Hull FC youngster Davy Litten has signed a two-year contract extension following a successful return from injury.

The versatile outside back missed the start of the season with a knee issue carried over from 2024 but has featured in Hull's last five games, scoring two tries in the recent win at Warrington Wolves.

Litten – a product of the club's Sports College programme – has crossed six times in 31 appearances since breaking into the first team in 2022.

"I love everything about this club and it's a real privilege to be staying around for an extra couple of years," said the 21-year-old, who is now under contract until the end of 2028.

"Playing rugby league is the best job in the world and it makes it even better to play for my boyhood club that I grew up supporting.

"It's definitely an exciting time to be a Hull FC player at the moment and I think I share everyone's enthusiasm about what the next few years has to offer."

Litten becomes the latest young player to commit his future to the Black and Whites, following in the footsteps of the likes of Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron.

Hull chief executive Richie Myler said: "You'll do well to find a more enthusiastic and energetic individual than Davy and we're lucky to have him here at Hull FC. The energy that he brings is infectious, both on and off the field.

Davy Litten applauds the supporters after the win at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The thing that excites me about Davy is how much more development he's still got in him.

"He's got a big frame and I'd expect him to continue filling that out, which will make him an even bigger threat in our backline when you take into account his athletic ability and skill level.