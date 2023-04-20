All Sections
Love Island star Jacques O’Neill rejoins Castleford Tigers to secure Super League return

Castleford Tigers have re-signed former forward Jacques O’Neill on an initial contract until the end of the 2023 season.

By James O'Brien
Published 20th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST

The 23-year-old, who made his Super League debut in 2019 after coming through Castleford's academy, quit the club last June to appear on Love Island.

O'Neill stayed in touch with the Tigers after leaving the villa and has now secured a return to Wheldon Road.

The Cumbrian will start training with Andy Last's squad after the international break on May 2 once he completes current work commitments.

Jacques O’Neill is gearing up for a return to Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Jacques O’Neill is gearing up for a return to Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
“I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys," said O'Neill, who made 29 appearances during his first spell but has not played since September 2021.

"Hopefully in the near future I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

“The support from the Cas fans when I left the show was absolutely massive to me. When I came down to The Jungle for the first time and everyone was there supporting me, it meant so much.

“I can’t thank them enough and hopefully I can get out on the field soon and repay them for that support that they’ve shown me.”

The forward, left, has not played since 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)The forward, left, has not played since 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
O'Neill becomes Last's third signing following the additions of Luis Johnson and Will Tate from Hull KR.

“He’s a player I spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island," said the new Castleford boss.

"He’s a bubbly character and I’ve had the privilege of coaching against him. He’s very aggressive and he moves quickly. He’s certainly a player when he’s fit and on the field that can influence a game.

“He’s got qualities that I like in a player so I’m looking forward to having Jacques on board.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersSuper League