Luke Gale on Wakefield Trinity revival, Castleford Tigers shootout and coaching aspirations

Once a Wheldon Road hero, Luke Gale has been tasked with sending Castleford Tigers down.

That is the reality for the veteran half-back after answering an SOS from Wakefield Trinity to keep the wolves from the door and send them up the road to Castleford.

The rivals are locked in a straight shootout for survival at the bottom of Super League and Gale finds himself front and centre.

Although injuries have restricted the 35-year-old to just three appearances in as many months, his experience has been invaluable to Trinity at a time when Mark Applegarth is without an assistant coach.

Gale returned from his latest injury against Warrington Wolves on Sunday and orchestrated a stunning 42-6 win that ultimately finished off his former Castleford boss Daryl Powell.

The result moved Wakefield level on points with the Tigers for the first time since March as the August 18 clash between the neighbours comes into view.

As if the current state of play isn't enough to get the nerves jangling in WF10, the man who guided the club to the 2017 Grand Final is hinting at a big finish to the season and Castleford are in his sights.

The player himself is pushing emotion to the side and only worrying about extending Wakefield's 24-year stay in Super League.

Luke Gale has quickly endeared himself to the Belle Vue faithful. (Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"I've got to do my job and know the repercussions of that might not be good for one of my former clubs," the 2017 Man of Steel told The Yorkshire Post.

"I've got a lot of friends there and am in contact with Paul McShane all the time. I've just got to do my job and not focus on that too much.

"I'm looking forward to the game. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be back in Super League. I missed it when I was in the Championship.

"It'll have the presence of a big game which I like."

Wakefield was front and centre on his return to the side on Sunday. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Trinity were six points from safety following a 14th straight defeat at Magic Weekend but have wiped out that deficit in the space of six games to pile pressure on Castleford.

For the first time in a long time, Trinity's destiny is in their own hands.

"Everyone probably counted us out because we couldn't win a game so there was no pressure on us at all," added Gale.

"If we perform like we did on Sunday, I suppose it's not going to really matter. We've got to keep our own house in order and not worry about what other teams are doing."

Luke Gale celebrates the win against Warrington. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Applegarth's men blew Warrington away in an eight-try demolition that extended Wakefield's winning run at Belle Vue to four games.

Gale partnered Mason Lino in the halves for the first time and helped bring out the best in the Samoan, just as he had hoped.

"As soon as I signed, I wanted to take a bit of pressure off Mason," said Gale.

"He's a great player but he'd be the first one to admit that he carries the weight of the team on his back, which I suppose every half-back does.

"I want to let him do what he's good at. He's a great running threat and a bit of a maverick which we saw on Sunday.

"From one to 17, I thought everyone was outstanding. I was surprised about the scoreline but I definitely did think we could go and get a result. We've just got to build on that and kick on now."

Luke Gale won the Man of Steel in Castleford colours. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After going over on his ankle in a freak training ground accident at the start of July, Gale feared he would not play again this year let alone face Warrington so soon.

Gale's time on the sidelines – which initially owed to a troublesome groin issue – gave him a window into the world of coaching.

"When you get that little bit older, you're always looking at what comes next," he said.

"Mash (Applegarth) has been great. It's not been easy for him with no assistant and his workload is phenomenal.

"I'm really pleased for him. You can see how much the boys are playing for him and what a great guy he is.

"We all try to help out and make his job as easy as possible. He's done that with me as well.

"Coaching is something I'm really passionate about and want to get into after I've finished playing.

"I would have loved to have been playing more games. When I did my ankle I thought I'd be done for the season. Fortunately not and we got away with it."

Before he turns his attention to Castleford and a relegation four-pointer, Gale has the small matter of a reunion with Hull FC to negotiate on Sunday.

The former England playmaker is braced for a warm welcome on his first return to the MKM Stadium since ending his one-year spell at the end of last season.

"It could be a hostile one but it's something I'll look forward to," he said. "I don't mind playing the villain.