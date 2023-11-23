Luke Gale provides window into new and improved Wakefield Trinity after linking back up with Daryl Powell

Turn the clock back to September 15 and Wakefield Trinity were a club on their knees – quite literally.

Tears were shed on the field and in the stands at Leigh Sports Village as Trinity tumbled out of Super League at the end of a miserable season.

Wakefield had been in the top flight for 25 years but were in survival mode for much of their stay under a board that could only take the club so far.

Step forward Matt Ellis, a local businessman with the resources and ambition to bring the good times back to Belle Vue.

His impending takeover offered hope to Trinity fans as they came to terms with relegation but few, if anybody, could have foreseen the speed and scale of Ellis' impact.

Within 24 hours of Wakefield's final game of the campaign, the millionaire owner of DIY Kitchens outlined his immediate plans which included replacing Mark Applegarth with experienced head coach Daryl Powell.

He vowed to maintain a full-time playing squad in the Championship with the ultimate objective of becoming a top-six Super League club.

It is early days but Ellis is backing up his words with actions as he strives to transform Trinity on and off the field.

Luke Gale is loving life at new-look Wakefield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Wakefield supporters are embracing the positivity, with more than 4,250 season tickets already sold for 2024.

The buzz has gripped Luke Gale as he gets stuck into his 17th pre-season as a professional.

"There's a bit of added excitement this time," the veteran half-back told The Yorkshire Post.

"There's a lot of positivity around the club. We were all disappointed at the back end of last year that Wakefield went down but it's given us a chance to rebuild.

Luke Gale, centre, shows his disappointment after Wakefield's relegation was confirmed. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Fair play to Matt who has given a fresh outlook. He’s brought a new coaching team in led by Daryl Powell and new players. It feels like a new era, which shows in the amazing ticket sales.

"The key word is positive – it's been so positive. I always said if we did go down, the job of the players and coaching staff is getting the club back up in a better place than it went down."

Gale will line up alongside former England team-mate Jermaine McGillvary next year, as well as prolific winger Lachlan Walmsley and overseas forwards Toby Boothroyd and Luke Bain.

Wakefield are assembling a formidable Championship side – and they are not done yet.

Daryl Powell has taken the reins at Belle Vue. (Photo: Wakefield Trinity)

"It just shows the intent," added Gale.

"Jerry (McGillvary) is a great signing. Iain Thornley has looked good in training. A couple of overseas boys have come from Australia and they're getting drip fed into training.

"There's a few more still to arrive and I think there's going to be more signings over the next few months."

Gale was among the existing players committed for the 2024 campaign come what may.

It is an added bonus that he has been reunited with Powell, the coach that helped him become an England international and one of the best half-backs in Super League during their time together at Castleford Tigers.

"As a coach, he took my game to the next level," said Gale, who won the Man of Steel award and represented England in the World Cup final in 2017.

Jermaine McGillvary, right, has joined the Belle Vue revolution. (Photo: Wakefield Trinity)

"He loves to improve you. Even now, he's looking to improve my game.

"He constantly wants more from you. His number one skill is wanting to improve you as a player, no matter your age.

"It's been great to link back up with Daryl. He built a brilliant culture at Castleford, a hardworking culture.

"You probably don't realise until you move on but he just asked a lot of you which made you a better player."

It is something of an old boys' reunion at Belle Vue with former Tigers Michael Shenton, Ben Cooper and Matt Crowther linking back up with Powell.

"He's got a great staff with him as well," added Gale.

"He's brought in Michael Shenton who was a massive part of nurturing me.

"Danny Kirmond is a great addition and he's got Ben Cooper, Matt Crowther – people he worked with at Castleford.

"It just brings a high level right across the board. That's what the players have seen.

"If you've got high-quality staff, it drives your standards through the roof."

Powell revived the nickname 'Classy Cas' during his long stay at Wheldon Road and Gale was at the heart of it as the leader of a lethal left edge.

The playmaker expects thrills and spills as Powell looks to put a miserable spell in charge of Warrington Wolves behind him.

"That's part and parcel of his philosophy," said Gale.

"He's big on skill. Michael Shenton and Danny Kirmond have been doing some great skill and hand-eye sessions.

"We want to be a very skilful side and show that attacking prowess. It's in Daryl's DNA so I'm sure it'll be part of the Wakefield DNA in 2024.

"Things didn't go Daryl's way at Warrington but you learn more about yourself in times of adversity. How he's jumped into it has been a breath of fresh air."

Wakefield's stay in the Championship is set to be a brief one after the club were ranked 11th in the indicative phase of IMG's new grading system – with scope for improvement.

As well as the prospect of a positive season on the field under Powell, Trinity will benefit from a higher stadium score due to the redevelopment of Belle Vue.

The new state-of-the-art East Stand will eventually boast a recovery room equipped with plunge pools and saunas as Ellis moves the entire club into the 21st century.

Gale, for one, will not miss the old changing rooms in the south-east corner of the ground.

"Not one bit," he laughed.

"We keep getting teased – I think it (the move in date) is a week or so off. We've seen glimpses and it looks fantastic.

"The only negative of pre-season so far is that we've had nowhere to park because all the tarmac is getting done!

"I know this sounds daft but Matt has brought a chef in and the quality of food and nutrition we've been getting is second to none.

"There's going to be a recovery room and an area to chill in your breaks. There's all sorts happening.

"He said he was going to come in and change stuff and he has. He wants to get it right on the field and off it as well.

"Everything is a little bit more professional. It all impacts on your performance."

Gale will turn 36 midway through 2024 and is out of contract at the end of the season.

After winning the Bronco test at the start of pre-season, he has not ruled out extending his career.

"On a personal level as well, I always enjoy pre-season because it's a time to test yourself," said Gale.

"Tuesday's session was as tough as any I've done over that period of 17 years but the body feels in great nick.

"We're two weeks into pre-season and it's been an absolute pleasure so far.

"It's too early to make a call on 2025 but who knows. I'm not getting any younger but the fire still burns.

"I absolutely love it. As you get older, you're more grateful and thankful. As a young lad, you almost take rugby league for granted.