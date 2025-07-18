Luke Robinson apologises to Huddersfield Giants fans following career low against Wakefield Trinity

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants have produced some encouraging performances in the second half of the Super League season – including wins over Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers – but Friday's eight-try loss at the Accu Stadium was a career low for Robinson.

"It was one of the most disappointing performances I've ever had as a coach," said the Huddersfield boss, who confirmed luckless full-back Niall Evalds suffered a fresh injury setback in his comeback game after experiencing calf tightness.

"I'd like to apologise on behalf of the group to the fans because they don't deserve that performance.

"We started really well but we had a lapse in concentration and conceded a really soft try, which was a pure effort and concentration thing.

"We just don't seem to be able to deal with adversity and clawing back momentum.

"Why I'm so frustrated is because I said all along that in the second half of the season, unlike other teams, we'd start building. I felt like we were on the right trajectory after winning two out of four but we've taken a step back and it's so disappointing.

"I'll give credit to Wakey. They were good but I'm more disappointed in us."

Huddersfield show their dejection during a heavy defeat to Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield remain without a home win this year and appear destined for a bottom-three finish.

The Giants' top-six hopes have long since been over but Robinson says there is no excuse for coasting towards the end of the season.

"If that's the case, they're not what we want at Huddersfield Giants," he added.

"The proud club that we are, the proud owner (Ken Davy), the proud fans and the people that work in this building – that's not what it's about.

Wakefield flexed their muscles at the Accu Stadium. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There are going to be some home truths. They're coming in early in the morning and we need to find our 'why' for the remainder of the year.

"Every single time you step over that line, it becomes life and death. It becomes the most important thing in your life for 80 minutes.