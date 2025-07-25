Luke Robinson confirms latest Niall Evalds blow as Huddersfield Giants frustrations continue

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old joined Huddersfield from Hull KR in March but has yet to complete a game for Robinson's side.

Evalds was forced off with a broken foot on his debut and suffered more frustration when a calf injury ended his comeback game last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-cap England international is now facing up to another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"It's not good news on Niall," said Robinson in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Hull FC.

"He's a player that I’ve admired for a long time and thought would make a difference to the way we attack and defend.

"We have had zero luck with him. He played 30 minutes at Salford and broke his foot. Two minutes into the game last week, he sent a message to the bench that he felt something in his calf.