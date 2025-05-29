Luke Robinson details Tui Lolohea's M62 chaos and reveals Huddersfield Giants coaching addition
Emergency services closed the motorway due to a lorry fire, leaving motorists at a standstill and Lolohea in danger of missing Thursday's game.
But in an unexpected twist, Billington came to Lolohea's rescue and allowed him to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium just in time for kick-off.
"We like a bit of drama this season," said Robinson, who revealed that Jake Webster has joined his coaching staff on a voluntary basis but missed his first match due to the chaos on the M62.
"Tui actually got stuck on the motorway so I got Jack Billington to drive up. Tui told me he was pretty much at junction 23 and could see the A road above him so if someone could get to the A road then he could swap cars.
"Jake Webster was a couple of cars behind Tui and said he had just seen him run across the M62 when it was all stationary and climb up the banking.
"Jack got to the A road, got in his car and Tui drove Jack's car here. The problem for Billington is he's still sat there right now.
"Tui is going to take some food up to him now and take his place. Jack has done what's good for the team and we owe him a few beers."
Lolohea was unable to steer the Giants to a much-needed victory following his dramatic dash to make kick-off.
Huddersfield gave themselves hope with three late tries but ultimately paid the price for a sloppy defensive display in a 28-24 defeat.
"Rugby league is about fine margins and we conceded a few really soft tries," said Robinson.
"It would have been very easy at 28-6 to throw the towel in but there was some real fight in us to stay in the game.
"We had way more attacking threat with Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea playing together, and George Flanagan was really good at full-back once again.
"Hopefully the fight and playing for the badge was evident for everybody to see but there are negatives to fix up and lessons to learn."
