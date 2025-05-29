Luke Robinson details Tui Lolohea's M62 chaos and reveals Huddersfield Giants coaching addition

Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson has revealed the extraordinary lengths Tui Lolohea went to in order to face Leigh Leopards, with team-mate Jack Billington taking his place in gridlocked traffic on the M62.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services closed the motorway due to a lorry fire, leaving motorists at a standstill and Lolohea in danger of missing Thursday's game.

But in an unexpected twist, Billington came to Lolohea's rescue and allowed him to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium just in time for kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We like a bit of drama this season," said Robinson, who revealed that Jake Webster has joined his coaching staff on a voluntary basis but missed his first match due to the chaos on the M62.

"Tui actually got stuck on the motorway so I got Jack Billington to drive up. Tui told me he was pretty much at junction 23 and could see the A road above him so if someone could get to the A road then he could swap cars.

"Jake Webster was a couple of cars behind Tui and said he had just seen him run across the M62 when it was all stationary and climb up the banking.

"Jack got to the A road, got in his car and Tui drove Jack's car here. The problem for Billington is he's still sat there right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tui is going to take some food up to him now and take his place. Jack has done what's good for the team and we owe him a few beers."

Tui Lolohea almost missed the game against Leigh due to traffic on the M62. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Lolohea was unable to steer the Giants to a much-needed victory following his dramatic dash to make kick-off.

Huddersfield gave themselves hope with three late tries but ultimately paid the price for a sloppy defensive display in a 28-24 defeat.

"Rugby league is about fine margins and we conceded a few really soft tries," said Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would have been very easy at 28-6 to throw the towel in but there was some real fight in us to stay in the game.

George Flanagan shows his disappointment at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We had way more attacking threat with Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea playing together, and George Flanagan was really good at full-back once again.