Luke Robinson discusses Huddersfield Giants future after 'embarrassing' loss and addresses Jake Granville speculation
Robinson had overseen improved performances since taking over from Ian Watson on an interim basis in mid-July, only for the Giants to produce an "embarrassing" display in the 60-10 defeat at Salford.
It was an untimely setback for the 40-year-old in his bid to become Watson's permanent successor.
Asked whether last week's performance had damaged his hopes of landing the job, Robinson replied: "Potentially if you have a real short-term view on things.
"If you have a long or medium-term view, it probably doesn't – but sometimes people view sport in the short term. It's a results-driven business."
Robinson will remain in charge for the final four games of the season, giving the former Huddersfield half-back enough time to repair any damage should the decision drag on.
Although he recognises the importance of finding the right candidate, Robinson says the ongoing uncertainty is not ideal.
"Not at this moment in time," he replied when asked if he was any closer to finding out whether he would stay in charge long term. "Your guess is as good as mine.
"Obviously the longer it goes on, the worse it is for everyone really with the (lack of) stability and stuff.
"But I've said before that it's not a decision that should be taken lightly. They need to make sure they make the right decision."
The Huddersfield board are due to meet in the coming days to draw up a shortlist of candidates as part of the next stage of the process.
Robinson is set to be notified either way before Sunday's home game against St Helens.
"I'm expecting it," he said.
"Whether I'm on the shortlist or not and whatever decision is made, I think it'll start to come to a head pretty soon."
Huddersfield are recruiting for 2025 and beyond without knowing who will be at the helm, with Tom Burgess the only confirmed addition so far.
Robinson, who has vowed to continue in his role as an assistant if his application is not successful, is advising the club on recruitment in the absence of a permanent head coach.
The Giants are in the market for a hooker as they prepare to bid farewell to Adam Milner but Robinson was coy on reports linking the club with a move for North Queensland Cowboys' Grand Final-winning nine Jake Granville.
"He's somebody that's been tossed up," said Robinson. "We've had a fair few names tossed up in numerous positions and he's one of them.
"He's been a fabulous player throughout his career and has achieved great things.
"He's played very well throughout his career. He's knocking on a bit in age and has played pretty tough for a lot of his career – he's played loose forward as well as nine and is only a small middle.
"I've made recommendations that I feel will be best for this current squad and best for the future. What's come of that, I'm not sure yet."
