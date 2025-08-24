HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ coach Luke Robinson hailed the impact of returning scrum-half Oliver Russell after their comeback 23-10 win against Warrington Wolves.

Robinson said: “There will have been people raising eyebrows and not knowing why we brought (Russell) back, but anyone who understands the game, that’s the reason we brought him back.

“We don’t win that game if Oli Russell doesn’t play. That’s just a fact.”

ON SONG: Huddersfield's Jacob Gagai is congratulated on his try against Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Flanagan’s 14-point haul from two tries and three conversions earned him the man-of-the-match award after another eye-catching performance.

Robinson added: “I don’t want to put too much pressure on him too young. I’ve seen coaches come out and make comparisons to former greats and then in a couple of years there’s been too much pressure.

“But the reason why I think George can keep progressing and get better and better is because he’s got a mad desire to be a rugby player.

“Some players don’t love the game, they just have to be good at it. They don’t live and sleep rugby, but George does. He’s different. He’s a student of the game and will keep getting better.”

Warrington coach Sam Burgess admitted he must question himself as well as his players after a 23-10 Betfred Super League defeat at Huddersfield all but dashed his side’s play-off hopes.

Burgess, one of the modern game’s greats as a player and in his first role as head coach, said his side “may as well have stayed in the changing room” after they surrendered to a Giants side who notched just their sixth win of the season.

“It was an extremely disappointing second half – it’s probably as poor as we have played since I’ve been in charge at the club,” Burgess said.

“We’ve got to ask a few questions of ourselves and I’ll be doing the same with myself because it just wasn’t good enough.”

Wolves led 10-6 at half-time after responding to Huddersfield’s opening try from wing Aidan McGowan with scores from centres Connor Wrench and Toby King.

But after Jacob Gagai’s second-half try hauled Huddersfield level, the home side sniffed victory and George Flanagan’s late double, which sandwiched Oliver Russell’s drop goal, sealed the Giants’ rare win.

Burgess added: “The first half was a fair game, but in the second half we may as well have stayed in the changing room.

“It’s confusing because we had a great week in practice and we expect to transfer into our performance, but it just didn’t.

“That’s probably the most concerning part – the guys are just not turning up on gameday.”