Luke Robinson keen to keep Huddersfield Giants' struggles in perspective after Castleford Tigers extend losing start

Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson is determined to keep life in perspective after his side’s winless start to the Super League season extended to nine matches in a 30-12 defeat to Castleford Tigers.

The Giants have yet to register a point after the Tigers ran in five tries at the John Smith’s Stadium through Innes Senior’s brace, fellow wing Josh Simm, second-rower Alex Mellor and scrum-half Rowan Milnes.

Robinson’s side, who briefly led after Jacob Gagai’s converted effort had cancelled out Senior’s opening score, rallied late on through Oliver Wilson’s second-half try, but it was too little too late for the depleted hosts.

The pressure is mounting on Robinson, still without a long list of senior players, and he said: “That’s probably one of the most disappointing ones of the year to be honest.

“I view it this way. I’ve got a lot of friends that get up on a daily basis and do a really tough job. My two best mates run a children’s home and deal with young kids who have no mums and dads.

“My other mates are in jobs where they’ve got to get up and leave their family for four and five days at a time. They don’t see their own kids on a daily basis.

“There’s a lot of pressure with this job, I understood that when I took it on, but the pressures that they go through are more life-changing than mine.”

Huddersfield have battled valiantly on after being decimated by injuries this season, but morale was visibly low on the field in their latest setback.

Huddersfield appear dejected after conceding a try against Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We started to come alive when the game was gone,” Robinson added. “We started drowning them defensively, running with a bit more vigour in attack.

“That’s really disappointing from my perspective. It means when the heat is on, we wilt a little bit.”

Castleford registered their second win of the season after a run of four straight defeats and coach Danny McGuire was delighted with his side’s progress after last week’s narrow 13-12 loss at Wakefield Trinity.

The former Leeds Rhinos half-back said: “I’m really pleased. I just said to the players that’s reward for their effort, commitment and the things we’ve been doing these last few weeks.

Castleford celebrate Rowan Milnes' try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We needed to keep believing. We didn’t quite get what we deserved last week at Wakefield, but it gave us momentum and confidence and it was a really good team performance across the board.

“We know where we are, but we want to compete, challenge. Anyone can beat anyone at the moment. There are some interesting results flying about.