Luke Robinson reacts to Josh Jones diagnosis as he declares Huddersfield Giants protocols 'second to none'

The former half-back has previously predicted he had around 50 concussions during his playing career and admits to forgetting where he lived or even having a child.

Robinson can empathise with Jones after the ex-Great Britain international was told he has stage two chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries.

"Honestly, I think I've had the most head knocks in Super League," said Giants coach Robinson.

"I just don't believe anyone would have had more than me so I understand the worries and the fears.

"In the final year of my career, the hip replacement took me out of the game but my wife for six months before was wanting me to throw the towel in regarding the head knocks.

"I came home and forgot where I lived once. She'd just given birth to Leo, my eldest, and in the middle of the game I'd forgotten I had him. It was only when I got home that I remembered.

"Fingers crossed for him. I think if you studied the brains of rugby league players and ex-players, the vast majority of us would have something in there. You just hope it's nothing too severe that's ever going to affect anybody's life after rugby."

Luke Robinson suffered repeated head knocks during his playing career. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jones is part of the ongoing group litigation against governing bodies by around 700 former rugby union and league players who maintain they failed in their duty of care to protect them from concussion-related neurological injuries.

Robinson has stressed that Huddersfield do everything they can to protect their players, with Jones stood down from his final concussion last March until his retirement in September.

"One thing I can say about the Giants is that the medical team and the people above us – the CEO and board – are really, really supportive when it comes to stuff like that," he said.

"We have never pushed a player to play when they don't need to play or forced them on the field to train when they don't need to train.

Josh Jones was forced to retire last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The protocols in place are second to none. They're instantly stood down and go to a specialist – everything that could be asked is done thoroughly and professionally."

Huddersfield will take no chances on the players that make up a lengthy casualty list with eight rounds of Super League remaining.

Adam Swift, Esan Marsters, Jack Murchie, Oliver Wilson and Joe Greenwood are unlikely to play again this year due to injury and there is a doubt over Adam Clune ahead of Thursday's trip to Wigan Warriors.

The Giants, who recently lost captain Luke Yates to Warrington Wolves, are in the market for reinforcements before Friday's transfer deadline but Robinson says "everyone is scrambling around for the same players".

Adam Clune could lose his ever-present record this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That's in the hands of the club," he added.

"There have been a fair few discussions about trying to bring players in and manipulate the squad a little bit.

"There's a couple of possibilities and a few options. You look at our squad at the moment – and a lot of teams are in the same situation – and when you lose Yatesy, Swifty, Esan, Cluney and Murchie, they're not only in your 17, they're in your starting 13. Then there's an international forward in Wilson and Greeny.

"We are decimated in our starting 17 so it would be nice to bring some in. I've thrown some names at the club and hopefully I'll find out very soon whether they're coming or not."

Robinson has overseen defeats to Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos either side of a welcome win against Salford Red Devils since taking over from Ian Watson on an interim basis.

The club revealed on Wednesday that they have set a deadline of August 9 for expressions of interest after receiving applications from across the globe.

Wigan are in a mini-slump. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Managing director Richard Thewlis has vowed to take his time over the appointment "because we have a man at the helm who bleeds Claret and Gold, is totally committed to the club and is working relentlessly to bring us the two points home each week".

After throwing his hat in the ring, Robinson is happy to show the same patience.

"I've had little chats but it's still up in the air," said Robinson, who has been on the coaching staff at Huddersfield since his retirement in 2016.

"They're still scouring the world and looking for the best candidates. It's not something you should rush into; you have to take your time and make the right decision.

"They need to make sure they do their due diligence in everything they do regarding the matter."

Robinson's next chance to impress the hierarchy is against defending champions Wigan, a team smarting from back-to-back defeats.

The 40-year-old expects a backlash from his former club but is relishing the challenge.

"There's probably never a good time to go and play Wigan, whether they're riding high or are a wounded animal," said Robinson.

"I've played for Wigan and played against them and it's never an easy task to go over there and win but we feel that if we do the things we did in the Leigh and Salford games, we have a big opportunity to go there and cause an upset because, let's be honest, they'll still be the favourites and we'll be the underdogs.