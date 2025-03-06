Luke Robinson rues Huddersfield Giants 'voodoo doll' after delivering mixed injury report

Luke Robinson has joked that a voodoo doll is bringing Huddersfield Giants bad luck after losing three more players to injury.

Robinson is set to name Adam Clune, Liam Sutcliffe, Taane Milne and Harry Rushton in his squad to face Wigan Warriors on Sunday but those positives have been tempered by fresh setbacks.

Joe Greenwood and Zac Woolford are both facing lengthy lay-offs, while fellow forward Matty English will also sit out the game at Wigan.

"It's a bit of a double-edged sword this week with a few out and a few coming back," said Giants boss Robinson.

"I'm not sure if someone has got a voodoo doll of me in a little Giants shirt prodding it. It's four in and unfortunately three out.

"Joe Greenwood has done his knee and will be out for six weeks, and Zac Woolford is going to be out for eight to 10 weeks with his ankle. He's gone to see a specialist today and is having an operation on his ankle.

"The other one is Matty English who did his shoulder in last week's game. He's not too bad and it's only a short-term one but he'll be absent this week.

"The other two are devastating. Joe Greenwood has been really, really good for us and was starting to find his form of previous years. It's really disappointing his momentum has been stopped.

Luke Robinson has delivered mixed injury news ahead of the trip to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think everyone has realised what a linchpin Zac Woolford is for us. He really makes us tick. His service out of dummy-half has been sensational.

"He's another really, really big loss for us."

Woolford has featured in all four games so far after overcoming an ankle injury sustained during Huddersfield's pre-season camp in Spain.

The Australian hooker suffered a recurrence of the issue in the first half of last week's match against Hull FC before returning for the closing stages.

Matty English picked up an injury last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He didn't make it worse," insisted Robinson. "The damage was already done.

"The adrenaline was kicking in and he felt good. The physio assessed him and said he didn't look great but Zac felt fine and was begging to go back out there.

"The most disappointing thing for me and the reason I think there's a voodoo doll somewhere is because it was really innocuous and isn't the first time it's happened.

"He did his ankle in Malaga when he didn't have the ball in his hand and wasn't making a tackle but he stood on someone's foot. The same happened last week when somebody was swung around the ruck.

Adam Clune has yet to feature this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That scenario probably happens one out of a thousand. I don't even know anybody who has done it before but it's happened to him twice."

Those injuries have been offset by the availability of several players who have yet to feature this year.

Clune has missed the early rounds with a calf injury sustained in the off-season, while Sutcliffe and Milne have overcome issues to put themselves in the frame for debuts this weekend.

Rushton is available after sitting out the last two games due to a concussion.

"Cluney is looking pretty good, pretty sharp," said Robinson.

"It's really nice to get him on board. I would have loved to have had him last week as our controlling half.

"Sutcliffe got through training unscathed and looks like he could be available.

"Taane Milne is a little bit behind with his running and metres in his legs because he's been at home due to the birth of his child. Not only that, he had a clearout on his knee so he hasn't done much running, but he's been training this week and could potentially be out there for us.