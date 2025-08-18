Luke Robinson rues soft display as St Helens outmuscle Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson admitted his side lost the ‘physical battle’ after a painful defeat at St Helens.

Saints had the game wrapped up by half-time when they went in 24-4 to the good thanks to tries from Mark Percival, Kyle Feldt, Tristan Sailor and Owen Dagnall.

They scored three of those when Giants were down to 12 following Taane Milne’s sin-binning for dissent.

Joe Greenwood posted a reply just before the break but the second half was one-way traffic with Jonny Lomax, Morgan Knowles crossing and with Feldt, Sailor and Percival adding their seconds.

Robinson said: “I expected a really tough game. If you look at what they have done to Leeds and Wakefield, they are one of the most physical packs and a very difficult proposition to go against.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game against a team that is playing well and have players like (Jack) Welsby on the bench.

“I just think we lost the physical battle – with and without the ball.

“Saints have been very good at slowing the game down for a long time and some of our players got frustrated with that.

Leroy Cudjoe shows his dejection after one of St Helens' nine tries. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Taane Milne was frustrated and there was not much coming his way but getting himself sin-binned for talking back hurt us more than the ref – particularly in that heat.

“But it was more out of frustration – but as a player you can’t do it.”

Paul Wellens was delighted to see England full back Welsby return to the fold.

Welsby has been sidelined since the end of May having had surgery on a patella tendon, but has returned early.

Although the game was already won when he entered the fray, there was a real buzz – but this now leaves Wellens with a welcome selection headache.

Wellens said: “Jack was meant to be out for 16 weeks, he came back after 10 and I don’t want to lose him because he is too important to us.