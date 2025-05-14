Luke Robinson teases new Huddersfield Giants signing following Thomas Deakin departure

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson has teased a signing that "could really enhance the squad" after agreeing to release Thomas Deakin from his contract.

The hooker has left the Giants for personal reasons, paving the way for a potential addition to Robinson's struggling side.

However, Huddersfield are likely to strengthen another area of the team and replace Deakin from within.

"There's a little bit of wiggle room (to bring someone in)," said Robinson.

"There might be something going on in the next couple of weeks that could really enhance the squad.

"It won't be a like-for-like replacement. We’ve got Zac (Woolford) who is our standout nine. We have Rushy (Kieran Rush) playing scrum-half but I think he's probably more suited to playing nine.

"We’ve got (Aidan) Doolan who has been on trial for a number of weeks now. He's getting over his injury and we're having a look at him."

Deakin featured just 11 times during his Super League stint, including three appearances this season, after joining from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal at the end of 2023.

Luke Robinson is looking to bolster his squad. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, Robinson was quick to point out that the 23-year-old had ample opportunity to push his case despite his lack of game time.

"He's got some personal issues that he needs to deal with that are away from rugby," said Robinson. "He and the club have parted ways so that he can deal with them.

"Players that are not playing every week are always knocking on the door and rightly so. He's had games and consistently trained.

"People assume games are the only time players get a chance but every single minute is filmed and every day is an opportunity to impress.

Thomas Deakin rarely featured for the Giants. (Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

"He's probably one who didn't play as much as he would have liked when he first came over but players were in front of him who we deemed would get us a little bit further on."

Robinson is preparing Huddersfield for a daunting trip to Craven Park to face Super League leaders Hull KR, who are fresh from booking a place in the Challenge Cup final.

The Giants boss could welcome back two forwards but Tom Burgess is set for a much-needed rest.

"Harry Rushton and Kingy (George King) have come back into the fold and trained pretty well so we'll have to make a call on them later in the week," said Robinson, whose side claimed their first win of the season at Magic Weekend before the break.

Tom Burgess has been hampered by injury in the early part of the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Burgess is probably going to miss out this week. He's been carrying loads of niggles and knocks. He's been doing it tough for the team.

"In this time we've had off, I think he's had an injection in his elbow and his knee. It might have been his hip as well because he's been struggling with that.

“With the injuries we've had, he's gallantly put his hand up and said he wants to play and put himself out on the field. But with the niggles and knocks it's been difficult for him to train.

