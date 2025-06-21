Luke Robinson 'unbelievably proud' after Huddersfield Giants clear mental hurdle

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants had just one victory to show for their efforts in the first half of the Super League season after failing to capitalise on a series of strong starts.

However, Huddersfield – boosted by the return of several key figures in recent weeks – finished the job at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to hint at a brighter second half of the year.

"I'm overjoyed for the players and fans," said Robinson.

"I'm overjoyed for the players in particular because I don't think people realise how hard they have been working.

"It's very easy to turn on each other, turn on your coach when you are not winning games and they have been unbelievably steadfast in their culture.

"We probably should have won about four or five games like that earlier in the season so to actually come out of the other side is a real mental hurdle for us.

"I'm unbelievably proud of them. They could have panicked but I don't think they panicked.

Luke Robinson watched his team claim their second win of the year at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"What we have to try to do now is keep that momentum and keep that form."

It was not all plain sailing for Huddersfield who saw Sam Hewitt fail a head injury assessment.

Taane Milne, meanwhile, was placed on report following an accusation of eye gouging by Jordy Crowther.

"Sam has had a torrid year off the field," added Robinson. "There has been a bereavement in the family which has hit him hard.

"He got a bad head knock and couldn't return so will be out for Catalans (the game in Perpignan next Saturday).