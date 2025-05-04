Luke Robinson's relief as Huddersfield Giants get off mark by edging Hull FC in fiery encounter

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson admitted “the monkey is off our back” after his side earned a first Super League victory of the season with a 12-10 win over Hull FC.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening game of Sunday’s Magic Weekend bill at St James’ Park saw the Giants go in front through George Flanagan’s penalty and Leroy Cudjoe’s try before Herman Ese’ese replied.

An ill-tempered affair featured three cards before the break as Huddersfield’s Tom Burgess and Hull’s Sam Eseh were sin-binned before Liam Knight was sent off for the Black and Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield took advantage in the second half as Jacob Gagai crossed and, although Lewis Martin responded, the Giants held on for a first win at the 10th attempt.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 04/05/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League, Round 10: Magic Weekend - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC - St. James' Park, Newcastle, England - George Flanagan of Huddersfield celebrates the win.

Robinson said: “Let’s be honest, it’s the monkey off our back. Whether I’ve wanted to say it or gone around it in the dressing room, they all know. It’s well publicised.

“The performances we’ve put in this year, we should’ve picked up one or two other victories. We were probably the masters of our own downfall. Now to get the win at a neutral venue, nice venue, it feels like a bit of a final atmosphere.

“Hopefully it is a springboard into more wins.”

The long-awaited victory lifted the Giants off the foot of the table. Robinson added: “Proud, relieved. There’s mixed emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sets of players clash in the Huddersfield Hull game at Magic Weekend. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“It’s been probably testament to George (Flanagan) and the rest of the group just how committed they’ve been to each other and actually to what we’re doing.

“It would be very easy for the group to become despondent with each other, with me, with the club – whatever it is.

“They’ve stuck together and kept working hard. I’m just really proud that they’ve done that and chuffed they’ve got something to show for it now.

“To actually get the two points is a nice feeling.”

Hull head coach John Cartwright believes a “lack of discipline” cost his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game turned on two incidents in quick succession before the break as Eseh was sent to the sin bin for his hit on Matty English before Knight was shown a red card for a high challenge on Sam Hewitt.

“A total lack of discipline. We weren’t playing well by half-time, but we were still in the game,” Cartwright said.

“The five minutes before half-time I just can’t explain. Call it what you like, probably just dumb to be honest.”

On Knight’s sending-off, Cartwright added: “It was the last tackle before half time, put it into the ground and off we go – 12 on 12 for the next 10 minutes, then it’s game on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we had been able to do that I fancied our chances of being able to get in at half-time, regrouping and being able to finish the game.