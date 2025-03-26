England head coach Shaun Wane has issued a rallying call to sports fans, urging them to help make life "as uncomfortable as hell" for Australia this autumn.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old foes will renew their rivalry during a three-Test series that begins at Wembley and ends in Leeds after a first rugby league visit to Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock.

England and Australia last locked horns in the 2017 World Cup final and it has been nine years since the most recent Test on English soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no love lost when the first Kangaroo tour in 22 years gets under way at the national stadium on October 25.

"I want them to have a good time over here but when it's game day, it's game on and we won't be so friendly," said Wane.

"I remember the Test matches in the 70s and 80s when the atmosphere was on fire. That's what I want to see.

"We get to play at Wembley, a brand-new ground at Everton and finish off at a smaller, compact ground. We need to make it as uncomfortable as hell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know English people are winners and very, very patriotic. I'm sure tens and tens of thousands of sports fans, not just rugby league fans, will get behind us and make it awkward for them."

Shaun Wane is determined to use home advantage to fuel a historic series win. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

England, often under the guise of Great Britain, enjoyed a long period of dominance after winning the inaugural series in 1908 but they have been distinctly second best in recent memory.

Australia have won every series since 1970, including a 3-0 whitewash the last time the rivals met across three Tests in 2003.

That series is best remembered for Adrian Morley's red card only seconds into the opening Test – and the rivalry remains just as fierce all these years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he anticipated a bruising series, Wane replied: "I'd be disappointed if it was any other way.

England and Australia have not met since the 2017 World Cup final. (Photo: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz)

"I know the talent Australia are going to be picking from and it's going to be full-on. We need to be very, very good and every player needs to perform at his best to give us a chance to win.

"I was brought up as a kid on the Ashes series. I remember all the touring parties and my memories are fantastic.

"For me personally, the chance to be the head coach of my country and play against the best team in the world at home at some fantastic venues is a dream. It's a highlight of my coaching career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia have retained the World Cup since edging out England in 2017, claiming a 12th title on these shores three years ago.

Headingley will host an Ashes series later this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Mal Meninga has declared that the Kangaroos "want to make a statement" in the Ashes as they build towards next year's global tournament on home soil.

Wane shares the same motivation as his counterpart after falling at the semi-final stage in 2022.

"I'm really keen to do that myself," he said.

"Every minute of the day I'm thinking about how we can get better and improve to make sure we put Australia in a bad place at Wembley. I know Mal will be thinking exactly the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, he's a competitive person and I'm very competitive so when it comes to the first Test at Wembley, we'll both be absolutely desperate to win.