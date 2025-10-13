England boss Shaun Wane has defended his decision to leave Jake Connor out of his Ashes squad, declaring that the Man of Steel award "doesn't mean anything to me".

The half-back was crowned Super League's best player after starring for Leeds Rhinos in his debut season at Headingley, yet there was no place for him in Wane's 24-strong group for the series against Australia.

Wane, who will pick from George Williams, Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith and AJ Brimson in the halves, admitted it was not a close call.

"It wasn't really difficult," he said.

"He’s a very good player, no doubt about that, and I spoke to him in the week. He's going to be available for the World Cup next year.

"It was more about his form than anything else. He took it well and we had a good chat.

"He's a really good lad and I've lots of time for him. But there are other players other than Jake Connor not in this 24.

"I don't see the obsession with the Man of Steel. It just doesn't mean anything to me."

Jake Connor has been left out of England's Ashes squad. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Connor earned his five England caps in 2018 before representing Great Britain the following year.

Wane stressed that his Ashes omission did not spell the end of his international career, leaving the door open for the 30-year-old to make his comeback in next year's World Cup.

Asked what Connor needed to do to make the plane to Australia, Wane replied: "Play really well and consistently in every game he plays.

"You don't see it the way I see it. I look at it in a very different way than everyone else does. He knows.

Joe Burgess has earned an England recall. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He’s a really good player, a good talent, but so are George Williams, Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith.

"Jake is up there. Next year for the World Cup, he will be challenging with all the halves."

Wane's squad features three of Hull KR's Grand Final heroes, with Joe Burgess joining Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten in the squad – 10 years on from his last cap.

Burgess, who was handed his Super League debut by Wane at Wigan Warriors, scored a double in the Old Trafford victory over his former club to crown a stellar season that brought 24 tries in 25 games.

Mikolaj Oledzki returns to the squad for the first time since the 2022 World Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I spoke to him on Sunday morning and he wasn't in great form," said Wane with a smile, referring to KR's Grand Final celebrations.

"He was very pleased. I had a chat to him a few weeks ago about his form. He's going well for Hull KR.

"I know what he can do. He did a great job for me at Wigan. He's a great kid and will be a fantastic asset to this squad.

"Jez has been the best nine in the comp this year. What Willie has done with that team and with Jez in particular, he's just changed him around. He's a great player.

"Mikey has always been in my squads. He can play in multiple positions and is a good kid."

Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor and Dean Hadley also stood out for the Robins in their treble-winning season, only to be overlooked by Wane.

Lewis Martin was named on the Young Player of the Year shortlist. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Minchella and Batchelor were among the players cut from the 32-man squad named in July.

"Elliot and Batch have been to all the meetings but at the end of the day, I can only pick 24," said Wane.

"I have to balance up how many players can play in different positions. There are a lot of things, not just a player's form. It's the weather, who kicks off what foot – there are a lot of technicalities. A lot of detail goes into it."

Like Rovers, Leeds have three representatives in the squad despite Connor's absence.

Harry Newman – an ever-present in the series wins over Tonga and Samoa – retains his place, while Mikolaj Oledzki and Kallum Watkins return to the fold for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

"Mik has had injuries the last few years but this year he's been fantastic," said Wane.

"He's exploded onto the ball, he's fast twitch and a good athlete. He's a great lad off the field.

"I picked Kal at the World Cup. He's just a super talent and can play in different positions.

"It's not just about what players do on the field. We've got four weeks together and you need to be a certain sort of individual.

"You're under pressure. As soon as these players wake up in the morning, there are demands on them until they go to bed at night.

"The four weeks are very, very intense. Kal has done it before and that's why he's in."

Wakefield Trinity will be represented by Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone, a reward for their standout form in the club's run to the play-offs.

Hull FC winger Lewis Martin, who finished the season as Super League's top tryscorer, was a potential bolter but Wane admitted the series came too soon for the youngster.

"They're great talents," he said on Martin and St Helens starlet Harry Robertson.