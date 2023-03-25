Mark Applegarth on Wakefield Trinity injury issues and Sam Hewitt loan

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth is hopeful of extending Sam Hewitt's loan deal as he continues to manage a depleted squad.

The Huddersfield Giants back-rower made the second appearance of his initial two-week loan in Friday's 34-6 defeat by Hull KR.

Injury-ravaged Trinity are keen to keep hold of the hardworking forward despite the threat of a potential suspension for an alleged crusher tackle on Rovers half-back Mikey Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield have injury issues of their own after second-rower Harvey Livett picked up a calf issue in round six, although Josh Jones is set to be available again following a concussion.

Wakefield are still searching for a full-back after approaches for Luke Hooley and Jamie Shaul were rebuffed by Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC respectively.

"Sam is a good player and hopefully someone Huddersfield will let us keep hold of for a little bit longer," said Applegarth.

"Michael (Carter, chief executive) will be in contact with them on that and hopefully we'll get something sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was signed on a week-by-week basis so depending on how teams are looking and Sam has fit into our environment, which has been excellent, you then try to make it a little bit more permanent.

Sam Hewitt has spent the past two weeks with Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'd be keen to keep hold of him and hopefully Huddersfield will allow that. We appreciate them letting us have him.

"We're always on the lookout for players if we feel they're going to add value."

There is light at the end of the tunnel for Trinity with several players on the verge of returning ahead of Friday's trip to St Helens.

"There were a few that were 50/50," added Applegarth.

Jordy Crowther was among the players that just missed out on Friday night. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Morgan Smith picked up a quad strain at Salford. If the game had been on Sunday, he would have probably made it.

"After speaking to the medical team, they said there was a chance it would turn from a seven-dayer into a three-weeker. With some of the games we've got coming around the corner a bit of common sense kicked in.

"It was the same with Jordy (Crowther) and Kev Proctor. If it was Sunday or Monday, we probably would have had them out on that field.

"Lee Gaskell should be back in contention in a week or 10 days. He's opted not to have surgery so it's a case of letting that settle down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad