Mark Applegarth on Wakefield Trinity recruitment search, Kruise Leeming and sharing fans' frustrations

Mark Applegarth has not ruled out a play for Kruise Leeming as injury-hit Wakefield Trinity continue their search for reinforcements.

Leeming is on the lookout for a new club after being granted a release by Leeds Rhinos in a surprise early-season development.

Winless Wakefield are struggling for numbers after versatile back Lee Gaskell joined the long-term injury list in the wake of last week's defeat at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth is monitoring Leeming's situation, although there is an acceptance that Trinity's chances of luring the hooker to Belle Vue are slim.

"It's a strange one which has come out of the blue," said the Wakefield head coach.

"He's a very good player and I'm sure he'll be on everyone's radar that have got space. He won't be short of offers.

"I think anyone would be interested but at the same time let's be realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're always on the lookout for players we feel will add value to our squad."

Mark Applegarth is still waiting for his first win as Wakefield Trinity head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After losing Max Jowitt, Kelepi Tanginoa and Lewis Murphy in the opening three rounds, Applegarth is facing up to being without Gaskell for the foreseeable future due to a pectoral injury.

Kevin Proctor and Samisoni Langi will also sit out Sunday's trip to Salford Red Devils with knocks but Harry Bowes is back in contention and Huddersfield Giants loanee Sam Hewitt will make his debut.

Gaskell's injury has increased the need for further reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It depends on what the specialist says but it's a tear of his pec so I'd probably say a month or two," said Applegarth.

Lee Gaskell is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're actively looking. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realise we're a bit skinny in the outside backs.

"It's quite easy for me to identify a target but it's got to fit into all the other constraints. It's got to work for the other club and we've got to make sure it's within budget.

"If Gasky does turn out to be a bit of a longer-term one, we will be looking for half-back cover – but we won't be panicking."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield head to Salford as the only Super League club without a win to their name at the start of 2023.

Kevin Proctor is out this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Furthermore, they have not scored a single point in the last three games.

"It's a weird one," said Applegarth on the scoreless run. "I've never really stressed over it.

"I know there's points in us. You can tell there have been some confidence issues there. We've looked a bit clunky and sheepish in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can see how hard the lads are training to remedy it. It's about taking the pressure off them and telling them to play their natural games.

"I'm not an idiot too. I know it's got to start clicking. You can't just keep saying that it's coming.

"I've got full faith in them to sort it out. Hopefully that'll be on Sunday."

Although he can understand the angst among the supporters over the club's early-season form, Applegarth is remaining calm.

"The lads are frustrated just like the fans are," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans are entitled to their opinion and that's the beauty of sport – but it's really important from our perspective that we just focus on what we can control.

"I share the fans' frustrations as well. It's not like we're going out and meaning to come up with some of the things that we are.

"We've just all got to stick in there together and have some faith and belief that the results will come.