Mark Applegarth outlines plan for Amsterdam Challenge as York Knights eye Hull KR rematch

York Knights boss Mark Applegarth is hoping Saturday's overseas meeting with Hull KR proves to be a dress rehearsal for a Challenge Cup tie against the Super League club.

The Yorkshire sides face off in Amsterdam and are on a collision course in the cup after Rovers were handed a third-round trip to the winners of next week's clash between the Knights and Keighley Cougars.

York's game at Cougar Park had to be pushed back to next weekend to accommodate the groundbreaking fixture against Rovers but Applegarth views the scheduling change as a positive.

"After this game, we're straight into competitive games," he said. "If we beat Keighley, we play Hull KR again and then it's into the league games.

"It's worked out for us. We've just got to make sure we get past Keighley.

"I want to stress that we definitely won't be taking them lightly. They're a great team in their own right. Going to Cougar Park in February is never easy.

"Hull KR would be a great test for myself and our lads to come up against Super League opposition – if, and I must stress that if, we can beat Keighley."

This weekend's game has taken on extra importance for York following the cancellation of their pre-season friendly at Hunslet.

Mark Applegarth takes York to Amsterdam this weekend. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Mark Applegarth takes York to Amsterdam this weekend. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Applegarth has vowed to name a strong side on Dutch soil against a youthful KR outfit.

"They've still got some solid first-teamers in there with their talented youngsters," said Applegarth.

"We'll be going as strong as we feel we can go in the first 20 to 30 minutes and then we'll look at different combos and give a few youngsters a chance.

"It'll be a good test and a chance to showcase rugby league in a different country. You've got to give credit to Hull KR for having the vision to take a game there and Clint (Goodchild), our chairman, for getting us involved.

"The more we can grow our great game and take it on the road, I'm all for it and I know the players are as well."

