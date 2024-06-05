Mark Applegarth returns to rugby league as York Knights head coach as part of restructure
Applegarth had been out of the game since his departure from Wakefield Trinity following the club's relegation in 2023.
The 39-year-old, who performed a variety of roles in the Wakefield set-up before taking his first job as a head coach, returns to the sport with the club he represented twice during his playing career.
Applegarth takes the reins with York 12th in the Championship after winning just three of their opening 10 games, a disappointing start that prompted a review of the performance departments.
Chairman Clint Goodchild has subsequently decided to restructure the set-up at the LNER Community Stadium with a new role for Henderson.
The Australian signed a five-year deal to become head coach at the end of 2022 but will now be tasked with "improving day-to-day rugby operations to drive higher standards and provide support for the Knights and Valkyrie".
"I have no doubt Andrew is the right man to build a system that will feed talent into the club via a successful academy for generations to come," said Goodchild, who has declared the club's intention to launch a licensed academy in 2026.
"Identifying Andrew as the right person for the role obviously creates an immediate issue of a vacant Knights head coaching position in the middle of the Championship season.
"There is no more challenging and scrutinised role than that of a rugby league head coach so the hire cannot be a reactive one and must be a long-term strategic appointment.
"I am excited to announce the appointment of Mark Applegarth as head coach of the York Knights. With the support and guidance of Andrew, Mark will be taking the reins of the team this week to maximise the available time with staff and players during the Challenge Cup break.
"Mark has shown he can develop young players, can motivate teams, is hungry for success, has shown grit and determination and, importantly, is a former York player with over 100 appearances."
