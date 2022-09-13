The 37-year-old former player has served as the club’s first-team coach for the past season and will step up to assume the role of head coach of the Betfred Super League club following the departure of Willie Poching on Monday.

His appointment is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Born in Wakefield, Applegarth played 47 times for his hometown club from 2004 to 2008.

He also had spells with York City Knights, Central Queensland Comets in Australia and Batley Bulldogs, before finishing his playing career following a second spell with York in 2016, in which he combined his role as a player with that of assistant coach.

Mark Applegarth is set to step up from assistant coach to head coach with Wakefield Trinity (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Applegarth returned to Wakefield in 2016 and has worked in a number of roles at the club including player performance manager, head of youth for four years, and latterly as assistant to Poching at the Super League club.

He simultaneously held roles including that of head coach with the England Youth Rugby League set-up.

But this is his first job as a head coach of a professional club, and one that is perennially fighting to maintain its Super League existence.

Trinity were able to do so this season after winning five of their remaining seven games to stave off the threat of relegation, but it was not enough to keep Poching and his assistant Francis Cummins in their jobs.

Mark Applegarth playing for Wakefield Trinity against Warrington Wolves in 2005 (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

“When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months,” said chairman John Minards.

"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

“These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.”

Wakefield are likely to be reliant on younger players for next season with the departure of a number of senior professionals, including David Fifita, Jacob Miller and Tom Johnstone having already been announced.