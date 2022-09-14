Mark Applegarth's message to Wakefield Trinity fans after becoming youngest Super League boss

The 37-year-old has stepped up from his role as an assistant following the departure of Willie Poching.

Applegarth made 47 appearances for his hometown club from 2004 to 2008 before joining the coaching set-up at the end of his playing career.

He has worked in a number of roles at the club, including player performance manager, head of youth and latterly as an assistant to Poching, a role he combined with leading the reserves.

The appointment is viewed as a gamble by a section of the club's support but Applegarth has urged those fans to give him a chance.

"We've all got to start somewhere, haven't we?" he said at his unveiling on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'd just say give me time and hopefully our performances next year will do the talking.

"I feel ready for it. It's a bit of a cliche but if you don't back yourself, who is going to back you?

Mark Applegarth has stepped up from assistant coach to head coach with Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

"I feel like I can offer something and I feel like the players know I can offer something. I've got a good relationship with our current playing group.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Applegarth replaces Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet, 38, as the youngest coach in the competition.

The Trinity boss believes it is good for the game that clubs are backing their own rather than looking overseas for the answer.

"I'd like to think clubs go for whoever is the right man for the job," he said.

"It is pleasing to see a lot more young English coaches getting opportunities at this level.

"I've known Matty a number of years. Everyone under that Super League level knew he'd be a good success at Wigan. He's a good, honest bloke and knows Wigan inside out. He'd coached half of the team from being a young age.

"It's pleasing to see him doing well."

Wakefield chairman John Minards is convinced that Applegarth is the right man to lead the club into the 2023 Super League season.

"On the question of age, in any business I've been involved with, if you're good enough you're old enough," he said.

"He's not a youngster by any means at 37. He's absolutely at the right time to take this on.

"Mark is a Wakefield lad who has been with the club a long time on and off. He's served in a number of roles and is very well equipped.

"We believe he's one of the brightest and best young coaches in the world of rugby league.