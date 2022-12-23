Mark Applegarth's message to Wakefield Trinity squad as new era begins

Mark Applegarth has made it clear that it is all to play for as Wakefield Trinity prepare to kick off the new era against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

The Headingley friendly is Applegarth's first assignment since replacing Willie Poching as head coach at Wakefield.

Under Applegarth – Super League's youngest boss at 38 – Trinity have a new-look squad for 2023 after seeing several influential players move on at the end of last season, including Jacob Miller and David Fifita.

After adding only four new faces in Morgan Smith, Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi, Applegarth has handed more responsibility to the players already at the club.

Corey Hall has taken the number three jersey previously worn by Bill Tupou, Lee Gaskell replaces Jacob Miller at six and Jai Whitbread will wear Tinirau Arona's old 10 shirt.

But Applegarth's message ahead of the first trial game is that places are up for grabs regardless of the number on a player's back.

"Nobody's spot is guaranteed," the Trinity boss told The Yorkshire Post.

"Squad numbers are squad numbers. Outside these walls people read into them but inside it's just a number on your back.

Mark Applegarth is set for his first game as head coach of Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Dean Williams)

"I was never bothered what number I was when I played. Unless somebody has some kind of superstition, I don't think they're too bothered.

"What I said to everyone was that if a gap appeared from last year's squad numbers, we'd fill it. Corey Hall is an example of that. Apart from that, we've kept squad numbers similar to what they were.

"As I said back at the start, this is a fresh start for everyone and a new beginning."

The game against the Rhinos comes too soon for Langi following his recent arrival, while Proctor is due to touch down in England on December 27.

Renouf Atoni takes a carry for Canterbury Bulldogs. (Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Wakefield fans are set to get a first look at Smith and Atoni in Trinity colours, while Lewis Murphy, Jay Pitts and Whitbread have fully recovered from late-season injuries.

Applegarth is keen to take a look at every player that is fit and available.

"As long as no one is carrying any sort of small niggle, we'll give them a run-out so we can look at the things we've been practising," he said.

"There will be a few different combos and things like that. It's a live training exercise. The main thing is we get people feeling 100 per cent ready for round one come mid-February."

Wakefield will play four friendlies in all, with three home games to follow against Halifax Panthers, Featherstone Rovers and Hull FC.

Applegarth has a fluid plan as he manages his squad ahead of the big kick-off against Catalans Dragons on February 17.

"We've got a rough outline in our heads," he said.

"It's not set in stone but we've got an idea of which combos we want to try in which games and where we think there will be the most benefit.

"You don't want to be playing everyone in all four and giving them big minutes.

"The plan is to give some of the reserves a run-out in a couple of them as well to try a few different combos in positions that might be needed during the season.

"A pre-season friendly is what it is in its nature. The opposition will be doing exactly the same as us.