Mark Aston's conduct criticised by RFL after Sheffield Eagles stalwart fails to overturn ban

The 57-year-old was found guilty of breaching the Rugby Football League's player welfare rules last October and handed an 18-month suspension, which covers coaching roles and any senior position within the sport.

Aston launched an appeal against the decision, which related to Matty Marsh playing for Sheffield in a Challenge Cup game against Wigan Warriors without the necessary medical clearance to return from a concussion, only to withdraw it the day before the hearing in May.

The RFL stated that this followed an "unsuccessful attempt by Mr Aston's legal representatives to introduce fresh evidence in December 2024".

Mark Aston must serve the rest of his suspension. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The RFL has been disappointed by Mr Aston's conduct throughout the process, stretching back to the circumstances surrounding his breach of the operational rules in March 2024 when Sheffield Eagles selected and fielded a player for a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Wigan Warriors without receiving the necessary medical clearance," read a statement from the governing body.

"The process has required significant RFL resource but this was deemed necessary because of the importance of the operational rules regarding head contact and the graduated return to play protocols.

"There have been attempts through the media to minimise this but following Mr Aston's late withdrawal from the costly appeal which he and his legal advisers had pursued, the terms of the original judgment from HHJ C Batty, the tribunal chair, stand."

Aston returned to the Eagles in a temporary role in November, tasked with raising commercial revenue and sponsorship while acting as a club ambassador and a central figure in the Eagles Foundation.

The former Great Britain half-back will remain in the background until at least April 30, 2026, following his failed appeal.

HHJ C Batty commented: "These are very serious breaches of the operational rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game.