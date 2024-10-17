Martin Jepson agrees Castleford Tigers takeover as he makes call for extra investment

Castleford Tigers co-owner Martin Jepson has agreed the terms of an option agreement to buy out Janet and Ian Fulton.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successful businessman and lifelong Castleford fan Jepson bought a 32 per cent stake in late 2023 to help the club secure a place in Super League ahead of the switch to a grading system.

Jepson is set to become the majority shareholder and will begin work immediately on restructuring the club's board after inviting expressions of interest from potential investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Fulton stands down from his role as chairman with immediate effect to allow Jepson to take full control of the day-to-day running of the club.

"I am thrilled to have concluded this agreement which will allow me to attract new, like-minded investors to the club," said Jepson in a statement.

"I have been a lifelong fan and it is my ambition to take the club and its fans on a journey of success and to replicate former glories.

"With the news on this agreement, the expectation of a strong grading under the IMG system, the signing of the S106 Axiom agreement for the new stand development and recent investment from Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, the future looks good for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't be more excited about the future ahead and am totally committed to both the club and its fans and giving 100 per cent to this project.

Martin Jepson has moved closer to a full takeover. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

"When I joined the board, I said that I wanted to secure the club’s immediate future under the IMG regime and bring long-term stability and that will remain the focus.

"There is lots of work to be done, starting immediately, and I recognise that I cannot do it all on my own. I have always said that we would be open to new investment into the club and would welcome the opportunity to speak to any individuals interested in joining me on this journey to help realise our collective ambition."

The Fulton family has been represented on Castleford's board for over 30 years with long-term chairman Jack Fulton investing millions before his death in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers won the League Leaders' Shield and reached the Grand Final in 2017 under the stewardship of the Fultons, while the club also appeared in two Challenge Cup deciders.

"I would like to thank both Ian and Janet along with the Fulton family for all they have done for the club over the years," added Jepson.

"They will always be welcome back at Wheldon Road at any time. They have created a lasting legacy and without their support, the club simply would not have survived. We will be forever grateful for that.

"I would also like to thank board director Dion Lowe for his assistance in enabling this agreement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Fulton said: "Cas has been a large part of myself and my family’s life for many years not only as a director and chairman but as a fan.

"My late parents supported the club over many years and like them l have continued this for the last 10 years.

"It has been no secret that the club was always open for new investors and with Martin Jepson's involvement and investment the time is now right for myself and family to pass the club on.