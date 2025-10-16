Martin Jepson reacts to Castleford Tigers IMG disappointment with top-six vow

Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson insists the club's future remains bright despite losing their Grade A status.

The Tigers secured enough points to finish in the top 12 and retain their place in Super League but are no longer exempt from relegation after dropping below the 15-point threshold for automatic entry.

Castleford rank 11th in the 2025 IMG standings, a drop of two spots from last year and below top-flight newcomers Bradford Bulls.

The lower score of 14.66 has been attributed to a dip in attendances and the impact of having a limited media team in place.

However, the club are optimistic about achieving a score of 16 and above next year to avoid any uncertainty.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to write to you all to ensure that you are aware that, despite a drop in our IMG grade, the future remains bright for Cas Tigers," wrote Jepson in an open letter to supporters.

"We are disappointed by the score and the grade and we know that you will be too – but disappointment is all we should feel because we know that everything looks much more positive for 2026.

"We are staying in the Super League. There is no additional revenue won or lost by being a Grade B rather than a Grade A. We now need to put 2025 firmly behind us and focus on our centenary year.

Martin Jepson has responded to Castleford's disappointing IMG score. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We already know that my investment, along with the percentage of non-centralised turnover for 2026, is going to see us reach Grade A once again – and I am sure that Chris (Chester, director of rugby) and Ryan (Carr, head coach) will help ensure we have more success on the field too.