Martin Jepson teases fresh investment after completing Castleford Tigers takeover
Jepson, who originally purchased a stake in the Tigers in late 2023, agreed the terms of an option agreement to buy out the Fulton family last October.
The lifelong Castleford supporter took over day-to-day operations with the aim of completing the deal by the end of January.
That deadline was not met but the parties agreed to a three-month extension and Jepson has now taken up the option to purchase the club to end a period of uncertainty.
In his statement confirming the news, Jepson signalled plans for fresh investment and changes to the board.
"I am delighted to now be the majority shareholder of my boyhood club," said Jepson.
"I have been a Castleford fan all my life and know what the club means to so many families in the area.
"I have taken my time to exercise my option to firstly understand the financial position and the day-to-day management of the club, and secondly to give me time to talk to other like-minded people interested in joining me on this journey.
"I hope to be making further announcements regarding the board of the club in the near future."
Castleford have fallen on hard times since last reaching the play-offs in 2019, with last season's 10th-place finish only a marginal improvement on the previous year when they flirted with relegation.
However, Jepson is optimistic of a bright future for the club under his stewardship.
"I am totally committed to seeing a stronger Castleford competing in the Super League and the club being sustainable for many generations to come," he added.
"This is an exciting time to be associated with Castleford whether you are a fan, a sponsor or a business partner and I look forward to you joining me at Wheldon Road to cheer on Danny (McGuire, head coach) and the boys."
