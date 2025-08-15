Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The director of rugby has overseen the search for Danny McGuire's successor, with former Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr and ex-Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson among those in the running.

After trimming the shortlist to a final two, Chester and the board agreed on their man following a series of interviews.

Chester is confident of striking a deal in time for an announcement early next week.

"We've had some real positive conversations this week," said Chester.

"We trimmed it down to four, interviewed the two that made the final two and have a preferred candidate. We're just going through the process now of negotiating a deal.

"We came to that decision yesterday as a club and a board. I put the final two in front of the board and they both presented very, very well.

"It's been harder than I thought. It's been a real tough decision. There was obviously Ryan Carr, Jimmy Lenihan and Ian Watson – a lot of good applicants came forward.

Chris Chester is excited about the new head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a massive signing for the club. I'm excited about the guy that's going to be leading us in '26.

"The announcement will hopefully be early next week."

Castleford have made the breakthrough in a week when Brad Arthur has agreed to stay on at neighbours Leeds Rhinos, who visit Wheldon Road this weekend.

Chester is hoping the Tigers can match Leeds’ intensity in the third West Yorkshire derby of the season.

"I really enjoy speaking to Brad," said Chester.

"I think he has brought a toughness and resilience to them. Leeds in the past have always been a very good attacking side but you always found ways to kind of break them down.

"That's very difficult these days, which is testament to Brad Arthur. I'm pretty sure (assistant coach) Jamie Langley will have a huge influence as well on the defensive side of the game.