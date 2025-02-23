'Masters of our own downfall': Huddersfield Giants coach laments errors in defeat to Leigh Leopards

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson described his team as ‘masters of their own downfall’ as they fell to a second straight defeat to start the season.

Whereas a week ago it was a plucky performance in losing 20-12 to Super League title hopefuls Warrington Wolves, this time a 24-10 defeat at Leigh Leopards left a lot of questions to answer.

Leigh pair David Armstrong and Tesi Niu both scored their first Super League tries as Adrian Lam’s side began the new season with back-to-back wins.

In mitigation, Robinson is still without half a dozen first-team players, but hopes to have versatile forward Harry Rushton back in contention for next Friday’s home game against Hull.

Huddersfield Giants' George Flanagan kicks a penalty on his debut against Leigh Leopards (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

Robinson said: “I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game. It was a lot closer as a contest and the scoreline is disappointing from our perspective.

“We were in the game. But we were masters of our own downfall if I’m honest. Probably a lack of discipline, but a lot of good things to take from the game again.

“I feel like I’m repeating myself. Our defence was really good for the vast majority of the game, but we ended up doing too much (defending).

“We stayed in the fight, but when you’re up against a side like Leigh and when you give them so much ball it will inevitably pay.”

Huddersfield Giants' Matty English in action with Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Leigh were full of confidence at a blustery Leigh Sports Village after last week’s historic opening 1-0 golden-point win at Wigan and they took an eighth-minute lead. Brand raced on to Lachlan Lam’s looping pass on the right touchline to touch down in the corner for an unconverted score.

Huddersfield, 16-8 winners in the corresponding fixture last season, responded, going over in the 23rd minute after their first spell of concerted pressure. Zac Woolford dinked a little grubber kick through on the last tackle and Oliver Wilson pounced for his side’s first try by the posts, which was converted by Super League debutant George Flanagan to put the visitors 6-4 ahead.

Flanagan, inset, converted a penalty to extend Giants’ lead to 8-4 after Edwin Ipape was adjudged to have upturned Matthew English in the tackle.

Leigh ended the first period with a flurry as second row Ethan O’Neill’s powerful carry took his side deep into Giants territory.

Huddersfield regained their four-point advantage after Flanagan kicked another penalty early in the second period before Leigh stormed back to level when former Newcastle Knights full-back Armstrong showed searing pace to cut through a gap and outsprint the Giants’ cover to go over for an unconverted try.

The visitors were punished for a dropped ball close to their own line and Davis gathered to barge over by the posts.