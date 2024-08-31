Matt Ellis stresses job not done as Wakefield Trinity aim to get back to Super League right way

When Matt Ellis completed his takeover of relegated Wakefield Trinity in late 2023, he made it clear that he wanted to get the club back to Super League the right way.

Trinity were among the 12 highest-ranked teams when the indicative gradings were released last year to leave the club on course for an immediate return to the top tier.

Ellis, however, did not want to rely on IMG for a return ticket and quickly set about improving Wakefield from top to bottom.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

New head coach Daryl Powell, who surrounded himself with familiar faces on the coaching staff, was armed with a star-studded Championship squad that was expected to take the competition by storm.

Powell's side have handled that pressure expertly to end the club's 61-year wait for a Wembley win in the 1895 Cup and claim the League Leaders' Shield with five rounds to spare – but Wakefield still have one major hurdle to clear in their pursuit of the perfect promotion.

"We celebrated for an hour or two when we got back to the ground but we're making sure we concentrate on finishing the job and having a proper celebration if we win the Grand Final," Ellis told The Yorkshire Post after watching Trinity secure top spot with victory at Halifax Panthers.

"There was pressure on us coming into the season but Daryl assembled a backroom team he was really happy with and when he's giving off confident vibes, it passes through the club.

"Daryl would have been my choice whether it was Championship or Super League. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the British game and hopefully he can prove that by doing something special with us.

Matt Ellis holds the League Leaders' Shield aloft. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"The Grand Final would obviously be a nervous one because it's one game and there's a lot riding on it in terms of IMG points but we're looking forward to being at home in the play-offs.

"Hopefully we'll go into the semi-final still unbeaten at home."

An away date with Swinton Lions is a far cry from a home clash with St Helens on the same weekend last year but Wakefield have rediscovered their mojo since dropping down to the Championship.

After years in the wilderness, the chance to complete a treble is not to be sniffed at regardless of the level of competition.

Wakefield got straight back to work after claiming their second trophy of the year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I've never seen us win anything and there will be a lot of supporters of a similar age who have never seen that," added Ellis.

"The Championship has been a good adventure for us. I think I've taken the challenge on well and hopefully made a few friends along the way.

"We've treated everyone with respect. I really like the other owners in the Championship and there are a lot of good clubs that could offer a lot in the rugby league system.

"I think there's going to be some changes in the game and there needs to be. We need to stir it all up again – and hopefully Wakefield going into Super League will help do that."

Daryl Powell, right, was always the first choice for Matt Ellis, left. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Trinity must wait until late October for confirmation of their return to Super League but their revival and ambition is an early template at the start of the IMG era.

With a new and improved stadium and a squad capable of competing at the top level, Ellis does not expect Wakefield to look out of place next season.

"We've done absolutely everything we could do in IMG terms except win the Grand Final," he said.

"The club needs Super League and the supporters need Super League with those big nights against Wigan, Leeds, St Helens and Warrington.

"I probably wasn't ready for it at the start of the year when there were a lot of things going on. We had so much to do around the ground and off the field, and a staff turnover just after a takeover.

"I'm so glad the supporters have taken to what we're doing. I feel like we're ready for it now. We'll be an underdog next year – but we'll be an underdog with ambition."

Jake Trueman is on his way to Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ellis has demonstrated his ambition with the signings of Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken and Jake Trueman, while Oliver Russell, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall and Matty Storton have also agreed to join his Belle Vue revolution.

Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell and in-form London Broncos full-back Josh Rourke are two other names that have been linked with Wakefield, as well as Gold Coast Titans back-rower Seth Nikotemo as the club look to unearth the next Ky Rodwell.

"There's a couple more still to announce," said Ellis.

"We're going to Tenerife for pre-season to bond the new and the old together.