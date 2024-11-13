Matty Ashurst targets Wakefield Trinity repeat after completing Oldham move
The 35-year-old has joined the ambitious Championship club on a two-year deal following a memorable season with Trinity.
Ashurst led Wakefield back to Super League as captain, scoring a try on his farewell appearance in last month's Grand Final as Daryl Powell's side completed a second-tier treble.
The back-rower made 230 appearances in his 10 seasons at Belle Vue after spells with St Helens and Salford Red Devils.
Ashurst joins former Trinity team-mate Iain Thornley at Oldham, with Adam Milner and Gil Dudson among the club's other high-profile recruits ahead of their Championship return.
"This will be a great challenge as the vision here at Oldham is similar to Wakefield – they want to do big things," said Ashurst.
"Last season was brilliant for Oldham so hopefully we can put a run together next year and do something special.
"I came through in a St Helens team with Sean Long in it and now he is my coach. I looked up to him massively as a kid watching the game and I was a bit starstruck in that Saints team. There was no better introduction into Super League.
"I want to help this club take the first steps to getting to Super League in a few years' time.
"There is a really good squad to have a good go at the Championship and the 1895 Cup is a great opportunity too."
Oldham won League 1 at a canter last season but have work to do off the field to reach Super League after being ranked 27th in the grading table.
Roughyeds boss Sean Long will look to Ashurst to lead the way as the club settle into life in the Championship.
"I worked with Matty at Saints and signed him at Salford," said Long.
"He is a really good professional who captained Wakefield to Super League. He has really good standards and is a true pro, a born leader."
