Matty English joins Castleford Tigers as Huddersfield Giants explain loan deal

Castleford Tigers have bolstered their pack with the signing of Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English on an initial two-week loan.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Giants and is contracted until the end of 2026 after signing a new deal last year.

However, he has not featured since last month's Challenge Cup defeat to Warrington Wolves and will gain valuable game time at Castleford.

English links up with the Tigers in time for Friday's home clash with Wigan Warriors.

Castleford director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: "Matty is a welcome addition to strengthen our pack.

"His whole game is based on hard work and competitiveness and that is exactly what we want to complement our squad."

English has joined the Tigers on a rolling loan but he can be recalled any time after the initial 14-day period.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "Matthew hasn’t played for around four weeks and is naturally keen for game time at the highest level as the reserve competition simply doesn’t provide what’s needed for a player of his quality.

Matty English is poised to make his Castleford debut against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The opportunity for a couple of weeks at Castleford cropped up and given we’re currently relatively healthy in the prop area, this seems to be a win for all parties in the short term.

"Matthew will debut for them at the weekend which will be his first-ever club game outside of the Claret and Gold shirt so it will be a great experience for him and one which I know he’ll relish alongside some of his former playing colleagues here.

"All parties will assess the situation after the initial 14-day loan period is up and the break for the international week is upon us."