Maurice Lindsay: RFL mourn former chief executive

Lindsay chaired Wigan when they began their dominance of the English game in the 1980s.

Moving to the RFL, he was the driving force behind the new Super League competition - and switch to summer rugby - which began in 1996.

He was also a former Great Britain team manager and president of the RFL.

Maurice Lindsay pictured at his home in Wigan in 1999. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Outside the sport, he was a bookmaker, had a spell on the board at Wigan Athletic and served as chairman of Preston North End.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer paid tribute to Lindsay as "one of the most significant leaders in the sport’s history".

He said: “First at the Wigan club, where the strength of his personality was critical in their emergence as arguably the greatest club side of all-time in this country, one which dominated domestically and flourished internationally and whose impact extended well beyond rugby league.

“Then when he moved to the game’s central administration at the RFL, he was the leading figure in driving through the inception of the Super League in 1996, which genuinely transformed the sport.

“He was a truly unique character, a wonderful raconteur, always had a twinkle in his eye - and he lived a remarkable life.