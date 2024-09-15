'Men against boys': Huddersfield Giants humiliated by Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants endured arguably their most embarrassing evening of a difficult season as title-chasing Warrington Wolves racked up 66 unanswered points.

Prolific England winger Matty Ashton bagged an early brace before James Harrison, George Williams, Matty Nicholson and Cai Taylor-Wray all crossed to make it 36-0 at the break.

Josh Thewlis scored before Ashton completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute and Taylor-Wray claimed his second before Toby King, Nicholson again and Rodrick Tai all touched down as Sam Burgess’ men ran in a total of 12 tries.

The Giants – who finish the season at home to Castleford Tigers on Thursday - were severely understrength with many first-choice players missing through injury, but coach Luke Robinson admitted his side should have been more competitive.

Chalk up another one: Warrington Wolves' Josh Thewlis (kneeling) celebrates scoring his sides seventh try in the rout of Huddersfield. (Picture: John Rushworth/SWPix.com)

Robinson said: “We knew it was going to be tough – you only have to look at their side and the players who weren’t playing.

“Our starting 13 was pretty much gone but even so, with a young, inexperienced team, that’s definitely not what we’re going to be about going forwards.

“That’s still not acceptable for a Giants player.

“Warrington are a good side and they’re going to be challenging this year, but we couldn’t control the ruck and it was men against boys.”

Warrington host London Broncos on Friday in their last regular-season game as they bid to potentially overhaul Hull KR into second spot and secure a home play-off semi-final.

They have a 16-point point differential to make up, which they should now comfortably do if KR slip up against Leeds.

Burgess added: “It’s something I have completely stopped worrying about.

“When things are out of our hands, I don’t waste too much energy on it.

“We’re going to have to be good for three weeks, just as we were today.